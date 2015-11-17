Bowling Green police investigate 3 break-ins in 24 hours

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

A string of break-ins in a very short period of time in Bowling Green have police looking for answers.

The first break-in happened Monday night, followed by two more early Tuesday morning. While they weren't all in the same neighborhood, they were all in close proximity.

"It's concerning, a lot," said Abdulhadi Alshweeb, who lives in the area.

One of the areas the burglars hit was on Campbell Hill Road. One man who lives there says this is a huge concern for him and his family, especially hearing that there were three incidents in such a short period of time.

"I have two kids, and if there's a break-in around this complex or around this area, it's going to be very concerning, actually," he said.

And he's not the only one in the area who's concerned.

"I live here, and obviously all my stuff is here,” said Angela Lawshea. “I don't want to have a break-in."

They're both making sure they take the necessary precautions so that it doesn't happen to them.

"I definitely lock the door, I have a little case I put all my stuff in, a safe, have keys always," Lawshea said.

"I don't have like, dogs, or some security, but I would do camera - like a surveillance camera, so we know who's going through," said Alshweeb.

The other break-ins happened on South Main Street and the Stone Ridge Golf Course Pro Shop. Police say they're still working to determine if they're connected.

Anyone with information that could help police should call 419-352-2571.

