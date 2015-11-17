WTOL 11 Investigation: Are first responders getting too close when training for train derailments?

Being an official is not easy. With all the booing and yelling from fans, you’ve got to have tough skin. And chances are, you’ve heard or even contributed to chaos in the stands.

Being an official is not easy. With all the booing and yelling from fans, you’ve got to have tough skin. And chances are, you’ve heard or even contributed to chaos in the stands.

The Ohio Legislature passed a law in 2016 making medical marijuana legal, under a number of restrictions.Two years later, the program is supposed to be fully operational by September 2018. With just a few months left to go, we wanted to know if the drug is dangerous or beneficial. It seems there are still a lot of unknowns.

The Ohio Legislature passed a law in 2016 making medical marijuana legal, under a number of restrictions.Two years later, the program is supposed to be fully operational by September 2018. With just a few months left to go, we wanted to know if the drug is dangerous or beneficial. It seems there are still a lot of unknowns.

Cullop has been a head coach at the collegiate level for the past 18 years, the last 10 at the helm of the Toledo Rockets Women’s basketball team.

Cullop has been a head coach at the collegiate level for the past 18 years, the last 10 at the helm of the Toledo Rockets Women’s basketball team.

Holy Toledo! There's no doubt you've heard that expression before. But do you know where it comes from?

Holy Toledo! There's no doubt you've heard that expression before. But do you know where it comes from?

Train shipments of crude oil continue to rise, bringing more of the flammable oil through our neighborhoods.

We showed you how new safety requirements from Washington, D.C. haven't kicked in yet. But are out first responders ready for a crude oil disaster?



Randy Van Dyne runs the All Hazards Training Center in Findlay.

In September, the center was awarded a federal grant for $611,000. They will use it to train emergency responders within 500 miles on train derailments involving hazardous materials and crude oil.



Van Dyne said there is one big question first responders will face in a real accident: “They will have to size up what it is, what's in the car, how badly are they leaking, what should they be doing next?”



The University of Findlay built a training center on Fostoria Road in Findlay so first responders can train for the next train derailment. They train on cars that are upright but could still be leaking.



They gave us a look inside the tanker, through an open hatch, giving us a better understanding of how big the tankers are and how they're built to protect the hazardous liquids that would be inside.

“I mean, you can see it in a book, you can look at it, you can see thickness and what you would think it might look like, but this actually gives you an opportunity to do that. See inside the car, see what it looks like,” Van Dyne said.



Another tanker on the training grounds catches the eye even more. It’s an overturned tanker which is off the rails with its valves exposed.

Van Dyne says first responders would have to check the railroad’s manifest to see what's on the train.

“They will also be looking at placards and so forth to see what's on the cars, making sure if they are mixing, if chemicals are mixing, what they are, with crude and everything else,” said Van Dyne.



But just how close should first responders be prepared to go?

Fred Millar is an independent consultant on rail safety, based in Arlington, Virginia. He said he is tired of seeing training videos where firefighters are directly in the danger zone, putting out a burning or leaking tanker.



“Look, it's a big lie to imply that firefighters can actually fight a crude oil tank car fire,” Millar said.

He believes it is the railroad companies that want people to see what he calls "misleading" up-close training.



“We have not lost a single firefighter in this country because they know that the federal guidance document, which is the DOT emergency response guide book, says in case of just one tank car being involved in a fire of these kinds of flammables, you have to back off a half a mile and let it burn,” said Millar.



Randy Van Dyne agreed that the safety of the first responders should be a priority.



“I wouldn't expect your firefighter to be next to this, spraying foam or anything else on it if it is not deemed safe,” said Van Dyne. “And that's part of what the training is all about, how safe is it? How close

can you get?”



Ottawa County EMA director Fred Petersen said the explosion risk could be too great for first responders. He says they would evacuate as many people as they can and may have to just let the fire burn.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.