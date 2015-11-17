Fans will pack both sides of 'Battle of I-75' game Tuesday night

Fans will be packing both sides of the stadium at the “Battle of I-75” game when UT plays BG Tuesday night.

Tailgating started early for some fans. One of them has affiliations with both universities.

Riese Fiegel was a student at the University of Toledo before he transferred to Bowling Green.

“I’ve been coming here every home game since I was a sophomore in high school, including when I was a student in Toledo - I'd still come down and tailgate Bowling Green. I'd like to see BG win but it's tough saying how Toledo's been this year,” he said.

The first tailgaters showed up around 10 a.m. Tuesday – eight hours before kickoff.

Fiegel certainly isn’t the only one who’s torn on who will reign victorious at the “Battle of I-75.” A recent Twitter poll by WTOL’s meteorologist Ryan Wichman has the Rockets and the Falcons neck and neck with UT barely leading with 53 percent.

Kickoff is at 6 p.m.

Ticketmaster has posted that no tickets are available at this time.

