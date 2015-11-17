Hensville construction past the halfway mark

The downtown Toledo arena district is getting a major facelift and is past the halfway mark in the construction of Hensville.

Joe Napoli, Mud Hens President and CEO spoke in front of the Rotary Club on Monday, Nov. 16 about the progress of construction and expectations he has of the project.

“We just think, we’re looking at it as another synergistic opportunity to really drive people into downtown and then, also persuade businesses to relate to downtown and more people to live downtown,” he said.

During his presentation, Napoli also defended the use of local and federal tax credits, saying this makes Toledo more like other larger cities in Ohio, specifically Cleveland and Cincinnati, which he said has been making use of these tax credits for a decade.

He also talked about how many families and local residents are planning on using these facilities – citing 20 weddings that have already been booked in Hensville for 2016. Napoli believes this is just the beginning to expanding the sports and entertainment district in Toledo.

The Mud Hens have also bought the former downtown Key Bank as another venue to renovate and plan to host comedians and smaller concerts there. Napoli said they will work with the Valentine Theatre and Huntington Center, also in downtown, to diversify the experiences that Toledo has to offer.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.