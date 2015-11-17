Don't Waste Your Money: ER sticker shock

Next time you need to take someone to the emergency room or go in for some testing, watch out! Today's new insurance plans mean the days of the $50 deductibles are long gone. Checking out cost comparison tools can help save you sticker shock on emergency room bills.

High deductible health plans and Obamacare have brought down the cost of health insurance for many, but when it is time to use your card, you could be in for some higher bills at the emergency room.

Mike Zipfel’s 5-year-old son cut his chin during the night and Zipfel immediately took him to the nearest ER.

“Middle of the night, rolled out of bed, bumped his chin on a bedside table,” he said. “The doctor came in the room, looked at it, said ‘This doesn’t need sutures. We have this super glue.’ We were out ten minutes later.”

Zipfel is a hard-working dad who usually watches every dollar. When he received the bill for the visit, he was surprised at the amount - $600 for the hospital and $400 for the doctor.

“It was shocking!” he said. “So overall, it was a thousand dollar visit.”

Kurt Lewis, Executive Director of United Healthcare said, “Healthcare is one of the few things where people access services and don’t know what they are paying until they get the bill. More people are exposed to higher deductibles and higher out of pocket costs for sure.”

High deductible health plans have made low co-pays a thing of the past.

A “New York Times” investigation found the typical ER visit includes a $400 facility fee, a doctor’s fee of $200 to $1,000 and $400 for lab fees or x-rays. A trip to your primary doctor could also cost you up to $2,000 (MRI).

Knowing the costs of services before you receive bills is essential.

United Healthcare has a new website called myHealthcare Cost Estimator. Aetna also has a similar tool called Member Payment Estimator. Anthem Blue Cross also has a Cost Estimator site. These tools will list specific local doctors and hospitals along with their costs. You can also use the “Health Care Blue Book” that gives a rough estimate of what each procedure should cost.

Lewis also suggests checking out independent facilities that are not part of a hospital like private MRI and urgent care centers, which can be a fraction of the cost of an ER or hospital visit.

“It’s obviously a case where you gotta’ know where to go and where not to go!” said Zipfel.

If you have a serious injury, high fever, or something seems life-threatening, go to the hospital emergency room immediately. That is not a time to worry about or compare costs.

But, if it’s not urgent, check out one of these cost comparison sites so you don’t waste your money.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.