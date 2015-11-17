Toledo non-profit immigration group reacts to Gov. Kasich's steps to block Syrian refugees

Following the ISIS attacks in Paris, both Ohio and Michigan governors have taken steps to block Syrian refugees from coming to their states. But their decision is already getting some backlash from groups who call it a knee jerk reaction to extremist groups.

“People in general, not in Toledo, think all Islamic people are like that and it's not the case at all,” said Denise Case the Executive Director of International Institute in West Toledo. “These are radicals. These are people out for their own good."

Case says Syrian refugees are looking for a safe place to settle with their families.

“They’re separated, people are dying every day,” said Case. “Innocent people are dying. Their homes are being bombed, their businesses are being bombed and they can’t get away.”

Case says she often works with Syrian families trying to legally settle in our area and is currently helping one man who was kidnapped by ISIS.

“They just take over a town, they kidnap families, they ask for ransom,” says Case. “If you don’t pay they behead your family in front of you. This is what a lot of families are trying to escape.”

One Syrian family working with US Together, a refugee resettlement agency in Toledo is scheduled to arrive this week. They are still cleared to enter the U.S. despite the governors stance on the issue.

Jim Lynch the communications director for Gov. Kasich released this statement about Syrian refugees Monday:

“The governor doesn’t believe the U.S. should accept additional Syrian refugees because security and safety issues cannot be adequately addressed. The governor is writing to the President to ask him to stop, and to ask him to stop resettling them in Ohio. We are also looking at what additional steps Ohio can take to stop resettlement of these refugees.”

