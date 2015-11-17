Restaurant Ratings: Grocery store racks up a dozen violations

Foodtown grocery store on West Central Avenue had a dozen violations this week. Raw eggs were stored near cooked food, which could lead to contamination. An inspector found expired food, which was thrown out. Plus, the meat slicer was dirty.

In Perrysburg, a popular Mediterranean restaurant had eleven violations. Three corrected while an inspector visited Zingo's Mediterranean on Louisiana. Sanitizer was not the proper concentration. Gnats and flies were found near the juicer machine. Plus, there was dust buildup on the fan in the walk-in cooler.

Primo's Food on Cherry Street had ten violations, with three corrected during inspection. A manager didn't have knowledge of food safety regulations. Employees were also not trained in food safety. Plus, raw egg batter were sitting out at room temperature.

Kentucky Fried Chicken on Laskey had nine violations, but only one was considered a critical violation by an inspector. The handwashing sink was being used for other things besides handwashing. Non-food contact surfaces were dirty and the facility in general was not in good shape.

Real Seafood at the Docks had no violations. The restaurant said to have good thawing practices.

Hungry Howie's on Douglas Road also had no violations. The pizza place was said to be well-maintained.

