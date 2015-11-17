Highway Patrol: Semi hit guard rail in I-75 crash

Traffic slows to a crawl on SB I-75 at 582

A map depicting the crash involving a semi and guard rail on I-75 SB & OH-64

The Highway Patrol has reported a semi truck hit a guard rail Tuesday morning, slowing down traffic on I-75 SB and OH-64 in Bowling Green.

No injuries were reported.

Crews are currently on the scene repairing the damage to the guard rail.

I-75 is down to one lane at this time.

A secondary crash occurred on SB I-75 at 582 Tuesday involving an SUV.

No reports have been made on the injuries or persons involved in that incident at this time.

Stay tuned to WTOL-11 at noon for more updates.

