Great American Smokeout encourages smokers to kick the habit

Every third Thursday of November, the American Cancer Society promotes a landmark quit date for current smokers to prolong their health and life expectancy.

This year, the date is Nov. 19.

The ACS would like current smokers to make a plan to quit by this date or start their plan by this date with support from others who are also kicking the habit.

A press release from the ACS states that tobacco use is the single largest preventable cause of disease and premature death in the U.S.

Smoking is responsible for nearly 1 in 5 deaths in the US. Another 8.6 million people live with serious illnesses caused by smoking.

ProMedica has a tobacco treatment expert available on Thursday, Nov. 19 from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.

To schedule an interview, call 419-262-0371.

You can also email Serena Smith at serena.smith@promedica.org.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.