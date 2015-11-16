Professor explains encrypted apps as possible Islamic State communication tactic

How does Islamic State communicate? Experts say the terrorists could be using encrypted apps.

Former CIA Deputy Director Michael Morell said on CBS' “Face the Nation” that the terrorists' ability to talk under the radar is a massive problem, and that it's possible they're doing so through encrypted apps, which he says are very difficult, if not impossible, to break.

"What's coming more prevalent is the ability to decrypt, is actually on the devices themselves. It's more of a peer-to-peer type of operation," said Tami Norris, with Northwest State Community College. "So I've got encryption on my phone, you've got the other - decryption - on your phone. And since it goes to us directly, it's not passing through a centralized area, so it's, it's even harder for the government or somebody to intercept, for the good and for the bad of it."

Norris says email, for example, passes through a security server, while encrypted smart phone apps, like “Whatsapp,” are more direct.

"When they talk about peer-to-peer, the communication port, or path, is right from one device to another," said Norris. "Is there still interception points along the way? Absolutely. Anything that goes on the web is susceptible to being hacked, but it's how is it encrypted? How many spots is it going through to get to the other end?"

She says access to security servers can be hacked.

"If they have that certificate, if they have the key, then, as the email message passes through, they can decrypt it," she said.

Norris says as the hacker battle continues, there will be more discussions on privacy versus safety.

"We've got some folks that are concerned about privacy breaches, which there's been tons of them,” she said. “And 'What do we do about that?' and 'How do we be more secure?' But at the same time, you know there's, 'My freedoms, my rights,' my, you know, 'I should be able to talk to people as I want to.'"

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.