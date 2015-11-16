Ohio senator hosts discussion on pay to play legislation

A discussion on “pay to play” is happening in northwest Ohio. Some are wondering if the state should step in to stop school districts from implementing the cost-saving program.

State Sen. Cliff Hite (R-District 1) led a discussion on the topic Monday in Findlay.

"It keeps kids that don't have money out of what I consider one of the most important activities that could happen - whether it's music, whether its sports,” Sen. Hite said. “All these great values we want them to learn, where are they going to get them if they're not doing anything?...It's also a levy grabber, you know, ‘If we don't pass a levy, this is what we are going to have to do.’ If we could get away from that scenario we would be much better off."

Some district leaders are worried about the implications state mandates could have, though.

Jeff Price was the superintendent of Delphos when they had to implement a pay to play program due to budget restrictions. He said it was either that or they would lose teachers.

"I'm not in favor of pay to play,” he said. “But it comes down to: Is our focus going to be on academics when money gets tight, or is it going to be on athletics?"

“They’re probably going to say, ‘Well then, what programs do you want us to get rid of?’ Well, that's not the goal of what we want to do legislatively," Sen. Hite said.

There are still two more meetings on this topic. One is in Lorain, the other is in Dayton. After that the senator says he will compile all of the input he's received and figure out the best plan of action moving forward.

