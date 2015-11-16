Ottawa Hills police collecting Toys for Tots to fill police cruiser

On Monday the Ottawa Hills Police Department kicked off their new holiday campaign: the Toys for Tots Fill-a-Cruiser program.

From now through Dec. 14, the OHPD will be collecting new, unwrapped toys with one goal in mind.

"Our goal is to fill a police cruiser," said Officer Dana Mullins, the program's initiator.

Mullins says she saw the impact this program had in other communities and thought it would be a great program to start doing in Ottawa Hills.

"We just want to give back to the community,” she said. “It's a great campaign. We have the utmost respect for the Marine Corps for what they do for these kids and we just want to be a part of it."

You can bring new, unwrapped toys to the station at 2125 Richards Road. Once the program ends, the toys will go to the Marines, who will hand them out to kids in northwest Ohio.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.