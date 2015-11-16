Toledo Muslim leader on Paris attackers: 'They are not even humans'

Toledo-area Muslim leaders say they are saddened and angered after the terrorist attacks in Paris last Friday. They say it’s time for the world to act against the barbarity.

“It bothers me because they are trying to hijack my religion, and I will not let them do that,” said Dr. S. Maseeh Rehman, president of the United Muslims Association of Toledo.

Dr. Rehman is also a local allergy doctor. He says we are not seeing any decline in the acts of terror the world has suffered for many years now, and that non-Muslims and Muslims are being killed by an enemy that only makes up 0.1 percent of the Muslim population of the world.

“And these people do not, by any means, represent Islam,” he said. “Forget about Islam or Muslim, they are not even humans. They don't represent me. They don't represent any Muslim from any part of the world.”

Dr. Rehman believes that Islamic State has to be eliminated and their members killed to stop this terror. He is also calling for the causes of radical Islam to be addressed - economic factors and a lack of education - to prevent attacks in the long term.

He also said the multi-faith prayer vigil held at the Islamic Center of Greater Toledo in Perrysburg on Sunday proves that all religions can live in peace and harmony.

“Absolutely,” he said. “That's very heart-warming and that is exactly what the world should know and learn from.”

Dr. Rehman says he has not heard of any unfair backlash against the local Muslim community because of the Paris terror attacks.



