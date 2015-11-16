Alleged Islamic State sympathizer in Ohio waives right to detention hearing

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

The US Attorney's Office in Cleveland says after the terror attacks in Paris, there is even more interest in the arrest of an alleged Islamic State sympathizer.

Terrence J. McNeil, 25, of Akron, has been accused of calling for the deaths of American service members.

McNeil appeared in court last Thursday on a charge of soliciting the killings of US service members – just one day before the attacks in Paris that have caused widespread grief and resolve in France.

Investigators say he re-blogged a file on social media, specifically on a Tumblr account, that posted addresses of 100 military personnel. Prosecutors said McNeil called for the servicemen to be killed in their homes and communities, in the name of Islamic State.

McNeil was scheduled to have a detention hearing this week, but has decided to waive that right and will remain in jail.

The US Attorney's Office has 30 days from the day he was arrested to indict him. If he is indicted, he will then be arraigned on the charge.

If McNeil is indicted, it will come from a grand jury in Cleveland.

The FBI's Joint Terrorism task force is still actively investigating the case.

