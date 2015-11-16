Alleged Islamic State sympathizer in Ohio waives right to detent - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Alleged Islamic State sympathizer in Ohio waives right to detention hearing

By Tim Miller, Reporter
(WTOL) -

The US Attorney's Office in Cleveland says after the terror attacks in Paris, there is even more interest in the arrest of an alleged Islamic State sympathizer.

Terrence J. McNeil, 25, of Akron, has been accused of calling for the deaths of American service members.

McNeil appeared in court last Thursday on a charge of soliciting the killings of US service members – just one day before the attacks in Paris that have caused widespread grief and resolve in France.

Investigators say he re-blogged a file on social media, specifically on a Tumblr account, that posted addresses of 100 military personnel. Prosecutors said McNeil called for the servicemen to be killed in their homes and communities, in the name of Islamic State.

McNeil was scheduled to have a detention hearing this week, but has decided to waive that right and will remain in jail.

The US Attorney's Office has 30 days from the day he was arrested to indict him. If he is indicted, he will then be arraigned on the charge.

If McNeil is indicted, it will come from a grand jury in Cleveland.

The FBI's Joint Terrorism task force is still actively investigating the case.

