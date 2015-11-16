Man faces murder charge after allegedly hitting man with stolen truck

A grand jury has indicted a man accused of stealing a man’s truck and then hitting him with the vehicle.

Michael Johnson, 50, faces one count of murder after police say he stole a truck and then hit the owner with it.

The Toledo Police Department was called to the 3900 block of Airport Highway on Thursday, Nov. 5.

Police say Scott Witkowski, 52, confronted Johnson during the robbery. After a struggle at the driver’s side door, Witkowski was crushed under the tires.

He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Johnson fled the scene but was arrested three days later. He had ditched the truck, but police were able to match him using witness descriptions and fingerprints.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.