Toledo police looking for suspect in murder of 25-year-old

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Findlay Police: Man being sought after robbing gas station with knife

Toledo police are looking for the person who killed a 25-year-old in west Toledo Monday morning.

When police responded to a call at Kellogg and Sibley Monday morning, they found Sean Johnson lying on the ground. Neighbors say they heard six or seven gun shots before someone called 911.

Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene.

After an autopsy Monday afternoon, the coroner confirmed Johnson was shot four times – twice in the head and twice in the torso.

Details are very limited at this time as detectives are still investigating.

This is the city's 20th homicide of 2015.

Anyone with information that can help police with this investigation is asked to call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

