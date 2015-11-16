Toledo police looking for suspect in murder of 25-year-old - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Toledo police looking for suspect in murder of 25-year-old

By Michelle Zepeda, Reporter
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Toledo police are looking for the person who killed a 25-year-old in west Toledo Monday morning.

When police responded to a call at Kellogg and Sibley Monday morning, they found Sean Johnson lying on the ground. Neighbors say they heard six or seven gun shots before someone called 911.

Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene.

After an autopsy Monday afternoon, the coroner confirmed Johnson was shot four times – twice in the head and twice in the torso.

Details are very limited at this time as detectives are still investigating.

This is the city's 20th homicide of 2015.

Anyone with information that can help police with this investigation is asked to call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

