BGSU police increase security for Tuesday game against UT

Friday's attacks on Paris are causing Bowling Green State University police to make sure their security plan is iron clad for the big game against University of Toledo Tuesday night.

Thousands of fans are expected to be in and around Doyt Stadium in Bowling Green for the game.

BGSU police can't get into specifics about their security plan for the game, but they said Friday's events in Paris forced them to revisit the plan and they want to let fans know to expect added security.

"We do add security measures depending on what's going on locally and nationwide, or something of that nature,” said BGSU Police Capt. Michael Campbell. “Those are all things we definitely consider and talk about at our operational meeting… and we can add security for those measures, as well."

Capt. Campbell says the game is an "all hands on deck" event. A security company has been hired to assist police with traffic and safety of fans. BGSU's K-9 unit, with bomb sniffing dog Jerry, will also be there before fans arrive and while the game is happening.

"His job is explosive detection, so we go through and that's what we are looking for: bombs, explosive devices, to keep everyone safe," said Lt. John Stewart with BGSU Police K9 unit.

Police say they have one goal at large events like Tuesday's game, and that, of course, is safety.

"We want to maintain safety, obviously. People are here to have a good time; we want to encourage that, as well,” Campbell said. “These are big games, Division I football, but security is our priority, making sure everyone - the fans and staff - that come here have a good time, but they are safe as well."

And to make things easier on fans and police, they are asking everyone to arrive early to get through the security so they don't have to rush. And leave your bags and backpacks at home if possible - they will have to be searched and will hold up the lines.

Items definitely not allowed in the stadium include glass containers, fireworks and coolers. For a complete list of items not allowed, click here.

