Cherry Street Mission holds fundraiser and collects items so that everyone in Toledo can have a Thanksgiving meal

The Cherry Street Mission needs your help to "Box Out Hunger." A fundraiser that helps make sure everyone in Toledo has a Thanksgiving meal.

Directors at the mission say that the day before Thanksgiving, nearly 400,000 Toledo area residents are unsure if they will eat a meal on the holiday. With your help, they can.

This year, Cherry Street is collecting funds to feed more than 2,000 households. So far, the mission is 62.5 percent of the way to reaching that goal.

The mission said they have all the confidence that Toledoans will rise to the challenge and help their neighbors to have a meal on Nov. 24.

If you'd like to sponsor a family in need, all you need to donate is $30 for a fully packed Thanksgiving meal.

“Now that's a family of eight, so I don't know where you can feed a family of eight for $30," said Dan Rogers of the Cherry Street Mission.

On the most important meal of the year, which is Thanksgiving, nobody should go hungry - Your donations could make all the difference.

Any monetary donations can be mailed to or dropped off at the Life Revitalization Center at 1501 Monroe Street.

The mission will begin assembly and delivery on Nov. 19, beginning at 9:45 a.m. If you would like to help on this day, you can sign up here.

Find more information on "Box Out Hunger" here.

