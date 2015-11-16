Obama: Large US troop deployment against IS 'a mistake'

President Barack Obama says putting large numbers of U.S. troops on the ground to combat the threat from the Islamic State would be "a mistake."

He says that's not just his view, but the view of some of his closest military and civilian advisers.

Obama spoke Monday at a news conference in Antalya, Turkey, at the close of a summit of 20 nations. The talks have been overshadowed by Friday's attacks in Paris that killed at least 129 people.

The president says the fight against the Islamic State terrorist threat requires participation of the people in Iraq and Syria to push back against ideological extremes.

Watch President Obama's full G20 speech above.

