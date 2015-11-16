Sen. Cliff Hite holds public discussion on fees for co-curricular activities

State Senator Cliff Hite (R., Findlay) is holding a public discussion Monday evening on co-curricular school activities as it relates to a variety of issues including: pay-to-participate fees, student athlete health concerns and school start dates. Hite is a former educator and coach.

"Co-curricular activities are important to the educational and social development of our young people and often give them a pathway to thrive and succeed at school. Requiring outrageous fees to participate limits students ability to gain valuable skills that will translate to future academic opportunities and their future careers," said Senator Hite.

The discussion is open to the public Monday, Nov. 16 from 5 - 7 p.m. in the Endly Room of the Alumni Memorial Union at the University of Findlay, 164 Frazer St, Findlay, OH.

