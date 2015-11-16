Put-in-Bay Police Department offers free house checks to island homeowners

The time to sign up is now for free house checks in the Put-in-Bay area.

Any island homeowner that would like a house check for winter 2015 - 2016 should fill out a house check form and return it to the police department.

This is a free service provided by the Put-in-Bay Police Department to the community.



Click here for the form.

