Semi fire causes low visibility on I-475 near Airport Hwy

A semi fire caused low visibility on Interstate 475 Monday morning.

The semi was heading northbound on I-475 near Airport Highway when it caught fire just before 9:10 a.m.

Officials said a contractor working on the I-475 bridge widening project was seeding and mulching at the time. One of their trucks was hauling hay and caught fire.

Fire crews moved the semi off the road and had the flames out by 9:30 a.m.

Smoke filled the area, but the road remained open in both directions. The ramp from northbound I-475 to Airport Highway was closed for a short time.

The Ohio Department of Transportation asked that drivers use caution and avoid the area because of the heavy smoke.

It's still unclear how the fire started.

