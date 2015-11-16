Easy Thanksgiving recipes from Meijer stores

It is time to start thinking about your Thanksgiving meal and Meijer stores can help you to greet your guests with mouth-watering appetizers that still room for the main feast!

Here are some easy-to-make recipes for your holiday season:



Cranberry Salsa

Makes approx. 8 servings

1 can Meijer whole berry cranberry sauce

12 oz. True Goodness Thick and Chunky Salsa, drained of liquid

2-3 Tbsp. jalapenos, chopped (if desired)

True Goodness by Meijer Organic Blue Corn Tortilla Chips



In a medium bowl, empty the cranberry sauce and mash slightly with spoon. Drain the salsa and add. Stir in chopped jalapenos if desired. Serve with tortilla chips.





Tomato, Basil and Feta Baguette Crisps

Makes approx. 24 crisps

2 cans Meijer petite diced tomatoes, drained well

1 Tbsp. minced garlic

1 cup fresh basil leaves, finely chopped

1-1/2 Tbsp. Meijer olive oil

Salt and pepper to taste

True Goodness by Meijer 5 Grain Baguette Crisps

3/4 cup Crumbled Feta Cheese



Combine tomatoes, garlic, basil and olive oil and stir to mix. Season with salt and pepper. Spoon the tomato mixture onto baguette crisps and top with feta cheese. (Feta cheese can also be mixed in with tomatoes if desired). Warm in oven or microwave (optional).



Vegetables with Thai Peanut Sauce

Makes approx. 16 servings



1 can (13.5 oz.) can unsweetened coconut milk

¼ cup of Thai red paste or curry paste

¾ cup True Goodness Organic Creamy Peanut Butter

½ Tbsp. salt (if desired)

¾ cup True Goodness by Meijer Organic Cane Sugar

2 Tbsp. Meijer apple cider or white vinegar

½ cup water



Put all ingredients into a medium heavy-bottomed pot and bring to a very gentle boil over medium heat, whisking constantly. Let the mixture simmer for 3-5 minutes over low heat being careful not to scorch. Serve dipping sauce with a platter of blanched asparagus, baby carrots, colored peppers and broccoli.

NOTE: Set aside 1/2 to 3/4 cup of sauce before serving – heat leftover turkey with sautéed vegetables and pasta for an easy weekend Turkey Pad Thai.





Talking Turkey

Turkey Q&A:



How much to buy? Purchase 1 lb. per guest, 1 1/2 lbs. if you want leftovers. What about a large group with lots of white meat eaters? Buy 1 whole small to medium turkey plus one bone-in turkey breast. Defrosting: Plan 1 day (24 hours) for each 4-5 lbs. of frozen turkey (a 20 pound turkey will take about 4 days to thaw). Thawed turkeys will keep 3 days in the refrigerator once thawed. Fresh turkeys – check use by date. How long to cook? Roasting at 325 degrees, unstuffed turkey need about 12-14 minutes per pound (fresh turkeys may cook quicker, 10-12 minutes per pound). Stuffed turkey 16-20 minutes per pound. (A 20 lb. turkey unstuffed: 4 to 4 ¾ hours; stuffed 5 to 6 hours).*Deep frying: 3-4 minutes per pound. When is it done? Temperature at thickest point between thigh and breast reaches 175-180 degrees. Breast meat reaches 165 degrees. How do I get a crispy brown, not dry turkey? Cook with breast loosely covered by foil for the first 2/3 of roasting time. Remove foil and continue cooking, basting every 20 minutes until done. How do I keep the juices from leaking out when carving? Let the turkey “rest” 20 minutes before carving to allow juice to set into meat.





Herb & Citrus Brine Turkey

Serves: 12-16



8 cups water

3/4 cup Kosher salt

3/4 cup sugar

2 lemons, quartered

6 sprigs fresh rosemary

6 sprigs fresh thyme

6 cloves garlic, halved

1 Tbsp. McCormick Fresh ground black pepper

2 tsp. McCormick poultry seasoning

4 cups apple juice

2 cups orange juice

1 (12-14 lb.) whole turkey, thaw if frozen

1 Heavy duty brining bag (or, 2 oven roasting bags—place one bag inside other to “double bag”)

2-3 Tbsp. True Goodness by Meijer Organic butter, softened.



Directions:



In a large stock pot, add water, salt, sugar, lemons, rosemary, thyme, garlic, pepper and poultry seasoning. Mix well. Bring to a boil, dissolving salt and sugar. Remove from heat. Add apple and orange juice to water brine and mix well. Cool to room temperature. Remove giblets from turkey and set aside. Place turkey in brining bag, add brining liquid and seal bag tightly. Place bagged turkey, breast side down, in a roasting pan or on a rimmed sheet pan and refrigerate for 8 hours to overnight. Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Remove turkey from brine, pat dry and place in roasting pan. Rub outside of turkey, and breast underneath skin with softened butter (using about 2 – 3 Tbsp.). Season with salt and pepper. Cover breast meat loosely with foil. Roast 2 hours; remove foil and continue roasting uncovered, basting every 15 – 20 minutes, for approximately one more hour until done (internal temperature reaches 175-180 degrees between thigh and breast). Remove from oven. Allow to stand 20 minutes before carving (cover with foil to keep warm).

Cranberry Spritzer

Mix 1/2 cup cranberry juice with 2/3 cup Meijer flavored sparkling water. Add ice, garnish with fresh cranberries and enjoy!





Slow-Cooker Sweet Potato Casserole

Free up some oven space by using your crockpot to make delicious sweet potato casserole – destined to be a family favorite!

Serves: 12



1/2 cup Meijer brown sugar

2 Tbsp. True Goodness by Meijer Organic butter

1 Tbsp. McCormick pumpkin pie spice or pumpkin pie extract

1 Tbsp. Meijer Pure Vanilla extract

3/4 tsp. Salt

2 Tbsp. water

4 lbs. (about 5-6 medium) sweet potatoes, peeled and diced into 1-inch cubes

1/2 cup toasted True Goodness by Meijer Organic Unsweetened Coconut

Spray oval 5-quart slow cooker with cooking spray. In large microwavable bowl, mix brown sugar, butter, pumpkin pie spice, salt and water. Microwave uncovered on High 1 1/2 minutes, stirring once. Stir in vanilla. Add sweet potatoes; stir to coat thoroughly. Pour mixture into slow cooker. Cover; cook on High heat setting 3 1/2 to 4 hours or on low 6 hours, until fork tender. Reduce to Warm heat setting until ready to serve. Stir mixture, top with toasted coconut and serve.



Pumpkin Cheesecake Parfaits

Serves:12



1 block (8 ounce) Meijer Neufchatel Cream Cheese

2/3 cup True Goodness by Meijer Organic Cane (granulated) sugar

1 cup Meijer canned pumpkin puree

2 tsp. McCormick pumpkin pie spice

1/2 tsp. McCormick ground cinnamon

Meijer Zip Real Cream Whip Topping

2 cups crushed Meijer Gingersnap Cookies

In a mixing bowl beat cream cheese until fluffy. Add sugar and beat until smooth. Add pumpkin puree, pumpkin pie spice and cinnamon. Mix until well blended. Cover and refrigerate until ready to use. Place gingersnap cookies in a gallon size ziplock bag and seal. Crush cookies using a rolling pin or other tool.

To serve: Layer crushed gingersnaps, pumpkin mixture and whip cream in parfait glasses. If desired, garnish with a whole gingersnap cookie or a sprinkle of pumpkin pie spice.

Alternately set ingredients out as a “dessertbar” and allow guests to create their own layered pumpkin cheesecake parfait.

Happy Holidays!

For more recipes, click here.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.