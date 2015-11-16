TPD identifies body found in street after shooting in west Toledo

Police have reported Sean Johnson, 25, was the victim of a homicide that happened early Monday morning in west Toledo.

Police were called to the intersection of Sibley and Kellogg around 6:30 a.m., after people in the area reported gun fire.

When they arrived, detectives say they found a body in the street.

Police say the person responsible for the shooting is still on the run. Anyone with information should call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.