Van submerged in east Toledo pond possibly linked to overnight ATM theft

Investigators searched the area and sent divers into the water, but no driver or passengers were found.

The van was submerged in Hecklinger Pond at Seaman and Burger.

A smash-and-grab theft Monday morning may have lead thieves to dump a work van in an east Toledo pond.

Toledo police and fire crews were called to Hecklinger Pond at Seaman and Burger around 5 a.m. When they arrived, officers found a van submerged in the water.

A rescue boat was brought to the scene but was not used.

Police say the van may be linked to an ATM theft that happened earlier in the morning. It happened at the Shell gas station on Central and Talmadge.

Crews spent the morning at the pond, towing the van out.



