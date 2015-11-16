"Ireland's Happy Man" Cahal Dunne to perform in Toledo

A bit ‘o Ireland comes to Toledo on Sunday, Nov. 22. Toledo’s Irish Pub, Dzia’s, welcomes the extraordinary music and singing of internationally known “Ireland’s Happy Man" Cahal Dunne. “Ireland’s Happy Man” is a composer, classically trained concert pianist, comedian, storyteller and television personality. His style is rich and deep, reflecting the many strands in his distinguished career.

Dunne is the nephew of the former Prime Minister of Ireland, Jack Lynch. In l974, he received his Bachelor of Music degree from the University College of Cork. He has several hits in Europe. He began his career in Ireland by starting a band that who won the equivalent of the U.S.'s "American Idol" just 2 years after they started. His own song, "Happy Man", was his first No. 1 hit.

After fighting the obstacles caused by employment for the group during the recession, he decided to emigrate to the U.S. where his career has continued as a singer and pianist. His credits include performances with Bob Hope, Al Martino and Tony Orlando. He has also performed for several American presidents in styles ranging from Irish-to-Broadway-to-Country.

be on the lookout for his recently released self-published book “Put Yer Rosary Beads Away Ma” - a salty tale of a young man’s musical dreams and struggles in early 70s Ireland - available for Kindle on Amazon and in hard copy at the show.

Dzia’s Irish Pub and Restaurant is located at 5131 Heatherdowns, Toledo.

The performance will start at 4 p.m. Nov. 22. Cover = $10.

For more information about Cahal Dunne, click here.

