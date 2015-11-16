Taking precautions to protect yourself from tax identity theft

Identity thieves will stop at nothing to make a buck and take your hard-earned cash. And when it comes to your tax returns, it’s easy pickings for the bad guys.



Charlie Heid, CPA with Gilmore, Jasion and Mahler says the Ohio Department of Taxation reported attempted tax fraud skyrocketed in Ohio in 2014 from about $10 million a year, for several years, to $250 million a year. There is no time to lose to take precaution to protect yourself and your identity.

You can reduce your risk of being a victim of fraud by changing the way you handle your personal information.

Heid suggests following these easy steps to retain your identity:

Never keep your SS card or anything with your SS number in your wallet

Don’t give a business your SS number just because they ask

Protect your personal financial information at home and on your computer

Check your credit report every year

Check your Social Security Administration earnings statement every year

Don’t skip all those anti-virus software updates on your home computer

Change your passwords

If you think you may be a victim of tax related identify theft, contact or respond to the IRS immediately.

File a report with your local police

File a complaint with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) online or call 1-877-ID THEFT

Check with the Social Security Administration (SSA)

More importantly, Heid suggests checking your credit report annually. Make an appointment to get the report every January, for example.

Another important note when it comes to tax identity fraud: the IRS will never contact you by email or social more to ask for personal or financial information.

If you think you’ve gotten one of these emails, report and/or send it to: phishing@irs.gov.

To report scams by phone, fax or mail: call 1-800-366-4484.

