TFD investigating suspicious muffler shop fire

The Toledo Fire Department responded to a fire at a muffler shop in north Toledo on Sunday night.

The fire broke out just after 11 p.m. at the 'Undercar Specialist' shop on Lagrange near Mettler.

TFD says the fire started in a room in the front part of the building but was quickly contained.

The fire is being treated as suspicious after a witness says he saw a man running from the muffler shop.

