Worshipers of all faiths call for unity against terror

There were prayers for peace Sunday at the Islamic Center of Greater Toledo in Perrysburg.



It was a non-denominational service for the victims of the Paris terrorist attacks.



The service was all about solidarity.



People of all faiths supporting Muslims with Muslims inside a mosque.



“It’s important for us to be unified with one voice as people of different faith traditions struggle with the complexities of all this,” said Pastor Nathan Tuff of Olivet Lutheran Church.



Worshipers say ISIS, the group claiming responsibility for the French carnage, does not represent Islamic beliefs.



They ask there be no backlash against Muslims, only compassion.



“We need to be praying for peace and have solidarity without Muslim brothers and sisters who have gotten a bad name because of the radicals,” said David Koch of Collingwood Presbyterian Church.



Dan Lambert, who calls himself a Christian ‘dude' says the road to peace is not going to be an easy one.



“It shows we are living in a dangerous world and it will take a lot of work to get people of all faiths to keep this from continuing to happen,” said Mr. Lambert.



Even with prayers, there’s still worry ISIS will strike again.



This was not just an attack on Paris but all of humanity.



“We need to raise awareness among each other. Whether Muslim or non-Muslim because these people do not differentiate between people. They just hit on innocent people,” said Imam Talal Eid of the Center.



And on this day, people of all faiths hope the power of prayer will make a difference.

