AMBER ALERT CANCELED: Alan Mack White, 11, found in Toledo

The Amber Alert for an autistic child who had been missing since around noon has been canceled.

11-year-old Alan Mack White has been found by Toledo Police in Toledo in response to a citizen who saw the Amber Alert.

Alan walked away from a church service at the True Church of God of the Apostolic Faith Church in Whiteford Township just after noon on Sunday.

