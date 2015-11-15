Officers from Findlay Police Department respond to call for victim of stabbing

Officers from the Findlay Police Department responded to a call to Colonial Laundry on Trenton Ave. on Nov. 15 around 10:30 a.m. for a man suffering from a knife wound.

When they arrived with an ambulance, they found the man was gone.

The report stated the man was located in the area and found to have two knife wounds to his scrotum.

He was then transferred to Blanchard Valley Hospital by the ambulance.

The victim refused to give any information regarding the incident.

At this time, no suspects have been named.

