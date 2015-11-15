Giving during the holidays: The BBB recommends verifying charities before donating

Many people like to donate money during the holiday season, whether that's online or in person. The Better Business Bureau says whenever you give, make sure to do some research.

The BBB says about 65 percent of people do not verify a charity before they send money.

To make sure you know where you are actually donating your money, you should verify that the charity is a 501(c)(3) so you can make the deduction on your taxes.

The BBB also recommends using their resources online at give.org, or other trusted websites like charity navigator, guide star, and charity watch.They also recommend avoiding telemarketers looking for donations.

These steps are necessary to make sure your donation goes directly to the cause you're hoping to help and not into someone's pocket.

"You want to believe that your donation is going to help somebody. It's really going to fight cancer, it's really going to help the veterans, or feed the hungry, or grant wishes to children. You want to believe that. But if you don't determine that it's a legitimate charity, you could be throwing your money away," said Dick Eppstein of the Better Business Bureau.

Giving to local charities is also recommended because you will be able to directly benefit those in your community.

To check on a charity through the BBB website, click here.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.