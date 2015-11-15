Mercy St. Vincent medical center celebrates milestone anniversary

On Sunday, Mercy St. Vincent medical center is celebrating its 160th anniversary.

They will celebrate their success with a special event at the hospital that promotes "fun for the entire family."

Among the activities will be: face painting, magicians, photo booths and more.

A free lunch will be provided to event guests.

The festivities begin at noon, Sunday, Nov. 15 at Mercy St. Vincent's.

