Michigan deer firearm season begins

Michigan deer hunters are gearing up for the first day of deer firearm season, Sunday Nov. 15.

Tens of thousands of hunters are anticipated to take to the fields and forests for this annual occasion.

The Department of Natural Resources reminds hunters to wear orange, purchase appropriate licenses and be aware of baiting and feeding rules.

Michigan's deer firearms season runs through Nov. 30.

