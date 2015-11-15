TPD investigating crash on Hawley and Western - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

TPD investigating crash on Hawley and Western

A view of the crash between the mini van and truck on Hawley and Western Sunday morning
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Toledo police responded to a two-vehicle accident near the Anthony Wayne Trail Sunday morning.

The accident involved a white mini van and a red truck and happened around 8 a.m.

Police reported there were minor injuries to the parties involved.

At this point, the cause of the crash is still under investigation.

