Toledo area Muslim leaders react to terrorist attacks

The carnage in Paris has been an emotional event for Toledo's large and tight-knit Muslim community.



Inhumane and barbaric are some of the words they're using to describe the deadly ISIS terrorist attacks.



"Those people doing this criminal act may be Muslim but they are not acting according to the teachings of Islam," said Imam Talal Eid of the Islamic Center of Greater Toledo.



S. Zaheer Hasan of the United Muslims Association of Toledo agreed.



"We do not consider their actions in the realm of Islam. Islam condemns any type of physical violence or emotional violence against people," said Hasan.

Dr. Hasan says his group is standing in solidarity and praying for the victims and their families.



At the same time, they hope the ISIS terrorists will face justice for crimes against humanity.



"We just hope and pray all the time. The world deserves peace. There's been too much carnage, inhumane activities by a lot of people.

Imam Eid agrees.



"We are all under one tent and we need to stand together against terrorism.



Local Muslims will reach out to the victims of the Paris attacks on Sunday afternoon.



A prayer service is planned at 1:30 in Perrysburg at the Islamic Center of Greater Toledo.



Worshipers of all denominations are welcome.



Later in the day, at 5:30, there will be a candlelight vigil.

