Ohio's Senators release statements on Paris attacks

U.S. Senators Rob Portman (R-OH) and Sherrod Brown (D-OH) released statements after Friday night's terrorist attacks in Paris.

Sen. Portman's statement reads:

"These horrific attacks remind us that the terrorist threat from radical Islam is very real and it will require a sustained and coordinated effort to combat it. I do not believe such an effort can be successful without resolute U.S. leadership and a clear and aggressive strategy.

France has been a U.S. ally in the fight against terrorism and we must stand shoulder to shoulder with the people of France today. The victims of these cowardly attacks and their families are in our thoughts and prayers as we stand alongside our French allies in the fight against terror."

Sen. Brown's statement reads:

"My thoughts and prayers are with the French people, the global community, and the victims of this attack. The world is united against these senseless acts of terror."

