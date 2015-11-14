Don't Waste Your Money: Hotels during the holidays

Chances are, if you are looking for a hotel room during this holiday season, you are searching for one that is within your budget or even a little under.

Hotel operations are aware of this.

The website smartertravel.com says hotels keep their initial quote down but pile on additional charges after the original price grabs your attention.

Additional fees are compounded while you stay and can remain hidden until you receive your bill.

The most commonly added fee is a $25 resort fee. Others could pop up for parking ($10), housekeeping ($25), or for speedy WiFi ($10).

Also, be mindful of the wording the hotel uses such as “steps from the beach” or “partial ocean view.” These marketing tactics could simply be location exaggeration and could leave you walking steps that equate to miles or peering through a highway to see the surf.

Finally, read traveler reviews and check photos posted by actual guests for an idea of where you will be staying. Online reviews can be found through Trip Advisor, Yelp, and other sites and will help limit unwanted surprises that might cost you more than planned to spend.

Happy Holidays!

