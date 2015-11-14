Prayer service to be held at Islamic Center of Greater Toledo for victims in Paris and Beirut

A statement and prayer service announcement from the Islamic Center of Greater Toledo

The Islamic Center of Greater Toledo will hold a prayer service for the victims of recent terrorist attacks in Paris and Beirut.

The service is open to the public and will be held at the ICGT in Perrysburg.

It starts at 1:30 p.m.

A statement released by the center reads,

" The Islamic Center of Greater Toledo strongly condemns the barbaric terrorist attacks in Paris and in Beirut and mourns with the people of France and Lebanon."

The Islamic Center is located at 25877 Scheider Rd. Perrysburg, OH.

