United Muslims Association of Toledo releases statement condemning attacks in Paris

In a statement responding to the terrorist attacks in Paris Friday, Nov. 13, The United Muslims Association of Toledo writes:

"The United Muslims Association of Toledo, Ohio, USA, condemns the attacks on the innocent citizens of Paris , France. In human solidarity we stand by the affected families and pray for support and relief to them. We hope all perpetrators will face justice for their crimes against humanity."

