3 people shot near Fearing Blvd.

Sunoco across the street from Netty's near Fearing Blvd.

Police responded to a call of shots fired near the Netty's on Fearing Boulevard just after midnight Saturday, Nov. 14.

They say one man was found at Netty's and another man was across the street at the Sunoco gas station.

A third man took himself to UTMC. All three ended up there with non-life-threatening injuries.

TPD believes this shooting is gang related.

They are investigating where the shots actually took place.

