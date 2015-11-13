WTOL hears from Paris attack eyewitness

In Paris, just one block from the restaurant that was attacked on Friday, Nov. 13, was a friend of Viviana Hurtado.

WTOL was able to talk with Nadia Policard Jones via Facebook. She said she and a friend were at a restaurant when the patrons found out about the Paris bombings on social media and cleared out of the restaurant.

As Nadia and her friend ran back to where they’re staying, they took cell phone video of the action on the street: police cars, ambulances, fire trucks, and armed police.

Another friend of Nadia’s was one block from the Bataclan concert hall where at least 100 hostages were being held.

Nadia and her friend are safe, but they say the City of Lights and the people in it, including themselves, are on edge.

