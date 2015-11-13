290th Toledo Fire Department recruitment class graduates

A big congratulations to the 24 newest members of the Toledo Fire Department!



Friday, the 290th recruitment class graduated. And, it's a smart bunch. This is the first class where no retakes were needed on the practical and written exam.



"Every single one of those 24 people has a story as far as what it took to get here, and their desire to do it for years and years and years," said Chief Luis Santiago, Toledo Fire Department. "I'm happy for all of 'em and I think they're ready to work."



Included in this group of graduates is Sean Beavers, who is jumping from law enforcement to fighting fires.

"I wanted to make that change just for the simple fact that, it's, you feel like you're helping just a little bit more," said Beavers. "And

it's a, I can't describe it, but it's a very good feeling."



His new brother is Scott Martin, a man who turned 35 on the day of the test, went from having zero fire or EMS background, to being chosen by his instructors as exemplifying the spirit of the firefighting profession. Thirty-five is the age limit to join.



"Anybody who ever has the desire to be a firefighter, just, study hard, take the test, and it's great, you can do it," said Martin.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.