Coroner identifies victim of West Toledo house fire

Helen Hill, 50, died Friday night, Nov. 13, after flames broke out in her home in the 1000 block of Moran Avenue in west Toledo.

An autopsy from the Lucas County Coroner's Office confirmed her identity on Saturday, Nov. 14.

The fire started around 5:30 p.m. Friday.

Hill's sister-in-law said that Helen had lived in the house with her husband, a long-haul trucker. He was not home when the fire occurred.

Neighbors say the victim rarely went outside and kept to herself.

