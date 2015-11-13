House bill could cut unemployment benefits

Unemployment benefits in the state of Ohio could be in jeopardy if a proposal in the state House passes. House Bill 394 would cut benefits to jobless workers and make it more difficult to qualify for unemployment.



The bill aims to reduce the maximum number of weeks that a person could receive unemployment from the current 26 weeks down to 12 or 20 weeks. The number is dependent upon the state's unemployment rate. If Ohio's unemployment rate remains less than its current 5.5%, jobless workers would receive 12 weeks of benefits. Should the unemployment rate surge higher than 9%, those receiving unemployment benefits would gain 20 weeks.



The bill, introduced by State Representative Barbara Sears (R., Monclova Township), has a purpose of making a dent in the $775 million that the state owes the federal government from monies borrowed during the recent recession.



State Representative Michael Ashford (D., Toledo) said that the bill could hurt the working class in the Toledo-area.



"You have to remember back in 2010, 2011, the state unemployment rate was maybe around 13 percent. But Northwest Ohio, based on the fact that we have industrial and manufacturing, that's the backbone of our community, we were somewhere around 14 percent. So if this bill was in place then, those people who were dependent on 26 weeks of employment benefits would've only gotten 12 weeks," he said. "For you to keep people employed, you want to give people some financial security between losing their job and getting another job."



Representative Ashford also indicated that residents have expressed their concern to him regarding the possible implications of the bill.



"You're talking about somebody who doesn't know if they're going to have a job next week, somebody who is probably working at a new job, and if that company's sales are not there, they're not doing well, those people are normally the first to go," he said. "And you have to be in the unemployment system for a while, so many quarters before you get it. It's still (nerve-racking), because if you don't have a long-standing job, anybody can lose their job, and you won't get unemployment benefits. It can affect anybody."



It is mandatory for Ohio to repay its debt to the federal government; state representatives are hopeful that will occur in 2017.



House Bill 394 would also repeal legislation passed in 2007 that prohibited deducting Social Security payments from unemployment benefits.

