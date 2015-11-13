The Latest: 70 US citizens in Paris unaccounted for

WATCH LIVE COVERAGE HERE



4:35 a.m.



A U.S. official briefed by the Justice Department says intelligence officials were not aware of any threats before a series of attacks in Paris.



The official says 70 U.S. citizens currently known to be in France have not yet been accounted for, although no Americans have been reported killed in Friday's attacks.



The official says all members of Eagles of Death Metal, the California-based band that was to perform at the Paris venue where one attack occurred, are safe and have been accounted for.



The official was not authorized to discuss the briefing publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.



___



4:33 a.m.



The Paris prosecutor's office says that eight attackers are dead after a string of attacks around the French capital, seven of them in suicide bombings.



Prosecutor's office spokeswoman Agnes Thibault-Lecuivre told The Associated Press that the eighth attacker was killed by security forces when they raided a concert hall where the assailants had taken hostages.



She said it's possible that there are terrorists still at large.



She said at least 120 people were killed in the Friday night attacks overall.



___



4:18 a.m.



Those who survived an attack on a Paris concert venue physically unscathed have been bused to a special crisis center for psychological support.



Some walked in dazed, their shoulders draped with emergency blankets.



Dozens of emergency workers and Red Cross workers in orange vests gathered in front of the building, the headquarters of Paris' 11th arrondissement, or district. A few police officers in bullet-proof vests stood nearby.



After meeting with counselors, some survivors were put in taxis to head home.



They had been at the Bataclan concert hall for a show of American band Eagles of Death Metal.



___



4:12 a.m.



President Francois Hollande says France will be "merciless" against those behind the deadliest attacks in the country in decades.



Visiting a popular music venue where more than 100 people were killed in eastern Paris, Hollande called the attacks "abomination" and "barbarism."



He called on the French to remain united. "We will lead the fight. We will be merciless."



He praised all the emergency workers offering to help throughout the long, emotional night.



It is unclear how many attackers were involved in the seven attacks, or whether any are still at large. No one has claimed responsibility.



___



3:17 a.m.



Rep. Adam Schiff, the top Democrat on the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, tells The Associated Press he was not aware of any chatter pointing to the Paris attacks ahead of time.



Schiff says it is unclear who was responsible for the attacks, but says the Islamic State group and al-Qaida are "distinct possibilities" - with the Islamic State more likely.



The California congressman says investigators would scour any electronic devices that they managed to recover from the gunmen. He says it is possible but not definite that some of the attackers would be known to French law enforcement - as was the case with the Charlie Hebdo attack in January.

___



2:16 a.m.



The Paris police prefect said the attackers at the Bataclan rock venue blew themselves up with suicide belts as police closed in. He said the gunmen first sprayed cafes outside the venue with machine gunfire, then went inside the concert hall and killed more before the assaullt by security forces.



The prefect, Michel Cadot, said the one set of attackers was at the stadium and at nearly the same time the second group attacked within the city.



Cadot said all the attackers are believed dead, although authorities are hunting for any possible accomplices.



___



2:10 a.m.



Former U.S. Vice President Al Gore, who was in Paris when the attacks took place, says he is suspending the broadcast of an event he was holding there.



"Out of solidarity with the French people and the City of Paris, we have decided to suspend our broadcast of 24 Hours of Reality and Live Earth. Our thoughts are with all who have been affected and the entire nation of France. We send our condolences to the families of those who have been killed or injured."



___



1:59 a.m.



U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch said the U.S. stands "in solidarity with France, as it has stood with us so often in the past.



"This is a devastating attack on our shared values and we at the Department of Justice will do everything within our power to assist and work in partnership with our French law enforcement colleagues," Lynch said in a statement.

12:20 a.m.



A French police official says at least 100 people have been killed inside a Paris concert hall where attackers seized hostages. The hostage-taking was one in a series of at least six attacks across the French capital.

___

12:10 a.m.



A French government official says the country's state of emergency has gone into effect and that President Francois Hollande is cancelling his trip to the G-20 meeting in Turkey.



Hollande was due to leave Saturday for the meeting in Turkey, which was to focus in large part on growing fears of terrorism carried out by Islamic extremists.



The official, who was not authorized to be named, said the government will hold a defense council meeting in the morning.

___

12 a.m.



Two Paris police officials say security forces have ended their assault on a concert hall filled with hostages, killing at least two attackers. Neither official could be named, citing ongoing operations throughout the city.



One official described "carnage" inside the building, saying the attackers had tossed explosives at the hostages. Both officials said they expected the toll of victims to rise.

___

11:45 p.m.



World leaders have expressed shock at the violence in Paris.



German Chancellor Angela Merkel says she is "deeply shaken by the news and pictures that are reaching us from Paris." The German leader issued a statement saying her thoughts were with the victims "of the apparent terrorist attack."



The Secretary-General of the NATO alliance says he is "deeply shocked by horrific Paris attacks."



Jens Stoltenberg said in a Twitter message that "We stand together with the people of #France. Terrorism will never defeat democracy."



U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon is condemning "the despicable terrorist attacks" in Paris and is demanding the immediate release of numerous hostages being held in the Bataclan theater.

___



11:35 p.m.



Three police officials confirm that security forces have launched an assault on the Paris concert hall where hostages have been taken.



None of the officials could be named when discussing the ongoing operation, which several officials said involved dozens of hostages.



The Paris police prefecture told resident to remain home and avoid going out unless absolutely necessary.

___

11:30 p.m.



Automatic gunfire and blasts have rung out from the area of a Paris music hall where police say people are being held hostage.



Scores of police are surrounding the Bataclan concert hall, and sirens are wailing throughout the neighborhood.



The gunfire began soon after French President Francois Hollande said security forces were launching an assault on one of several sites targeted in attacks Friday night around Paris.

___



11:20 p.m.



A police union official says there were two suicide attacks and a bombing near the national stadium where France and Germany were playing a friendly match.



The official, Gregory Goupil of the Alliance Police Nationale, whose region includes the area of the stadium, said there were at least three dead in the attacks near the stadium, near two of the entrances and a McDonalds restaurant.



He said the explosions went off simultaneously. He did not provide more details.

___



11.10 p.m.



Although no one has claimed responsibility for the Paris attacks, some terrorism experts say the Islamic State group is likely responsible.



Brian Michael Jenkins, a terrorism expert and senior adviser to the president of RAND Corp., said the extremist group is clearly the name at the top of everyone's list." He said this was because the tactic used - "multiple attackers in coordinated attacks at multiple locations" - echoed recommendations published in extremist group's online magazine,



James Woolsey, a former director of the CIA in 1993-195 and now chancellor at the Institute of World Politics, also told the BBC he suspected the Islamic State because the coordinated nature of the attacks required government-style planning.

___



11:05 p.m.



President Barack Obama is calling the attacks on Paris "outrageous attempt to terrorize innocent civilians" and is vowing to do whatever it takes to help bring the perpetrators to justice.



Speaking to reporters at the White House, Obama said he would not speculate about who was responsible.



He called the attacks a "heartbreaking situation" and an "attack on all of humanity."



Obama was briefed on the attacks Friday by his counterterrorism adviser Lisa Monaco.



The attacks come as the president is preparing for two trips abroad. He's slated to leave Saturday for a nine-day trip to Turkey, the Philippines and Malaysia. He due to travel to Paris for climate change talks at the end of the month.

___



11:00 p.m.



French President Francois Hollande says he is closing the country's borders and declaring a state of emergency after several dozen people were killed in a series of unprecedented terrorist attacks.



Hollande, in a televised address to his nation, said the nation would stand firm and united against the attackers.



He said security forces are assaulting one of the sites hit by Friday's attacks, without elaborating.



"It's a horror," he said.

___



10:50 p.m.



British Prime Minister David Cameron says he is "shocked" by the Paris attacks and violence.



Cameron said on Twitter "Our thoughts and prayers are with the French people. We will do whatever we can to help."



French police say at least 35 were killed in multiple acts of violence took place in Paris Friday night, including shootings at restaurants and a hostage-taking at a music theater.

___



10:40 p.m.



A White House official says President Barack Obama has been briefed on the attacks in Paris.



The official says counterterrorism adviser Lisa Monaco briefed the president. The official was not authorized to talk about the private discussion and demanded anonymity.



Obama is slated to travel to Paris at the end of the month to attend a United Nations conference on climate change.

___



10:35 p.m.



Hundreds of people spilled onto the field of the Stade de France stadium after explosions were heard nearby during a friendly match between the French and German national soccer teams.



A stadium announcer made an announcement over the loudspeaker after the match, telling fans to avoid certain exits "due to events outside," without elaborating.



At first that prompted some panic, but then the crowds just walked dazed, hugging each other and looking at their phones for the latest news of the violence.



Many appeared hesitant to leave amid the uncertainty after France's deadliest attacks in decades.

___



10:22 p.m.



Former U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Michael Chertoff says it is too early to know exactly what was happening in Paris.



Social media posts from purported ISIS supporters could indicate that "there was a group waiting for this, but it could be a group watching," Chertoff said in an interview with MSNBC Friday night.



"I don't think we can say this proves anything, but again it supports the idea that it's terrorism," Chertoff said.



John Cohen, a former Homeland Security Department counterterrorism coordinator, say the presence of multiple attack scenes at the same time suggested a coordinated effort to "send a message" and raises immediate terror concerns, including for other cities in Europe and potentially the United States as well. He said both Al Qaida and ISIS have relied on the strategy of coordinated attacks in the past.

___



10:14 p.m.



A Paris police official said there were at least 100 hostages in a Paris theater following shooting and explosions at two cites in the city.



Multiple officials, including one medical official, put the number of dead at between 35 to 40 people.



All officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to be publicly named according to police policy.

___



10:10 p.m.



U.S. Homeland Security Department officials monitoring the attacks in Paris say there is no known, credible threat against the United States.



DHS officials are in contact with their foreign counterparts amid reports of multiple shootings and explosions in Paris.



Police officials in France say at least 26 people have been killed and a hostage-taking situation is underway at a theater.

___



10:00 p.m.



Two police officials say that at least 26 people have been killed in shootings and explosions around Paris, in the deadliest violence in France in decades.



One of the police officials said 11 people were killed in a Paris restaurant in the 10th arrondissement and about 15 killed in the Bataclan theater, where a hostage-taking is under way.



Both officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to be publicly named according to police policy.

Read more on the Paris attacks here.

(Copyright 2015 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)