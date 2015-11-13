City still on schedule with leaf pickup after strong wind issues

Thursday and Friday's strong winds have been blowing newly-raked leaves all over the streets, making it difficult for the City of Toledo leaf pickup crews to work in the designated areas.

City of Toledo Streets, Bridges &Harbor Manager Jeremy Mikolajczyk said that leaf pickup is going according to schedule, but not without some issues due to the wind. Crews made progress Friday in zip codes 43614, 43612 and 43606, although the gusty winds and dry conditions did not make it an easy task.

"So far, we're doing pretty well with leaf pickup. Fortunately, right now we're in the zip codes that we do two pickups in. The quantity of leaves is still pretty high, but there's still a lot left on the trees," he said. "It's created some issues with leaf pickup because of the fact that the leaves aren't staying still and we haven't had much wet weather to keep the leaves in the piles, but yes, it has been creating some issues."

Those issues have not been significant enough, however, to prompt delays in the rest of the pickup schedule.

"We'll stay on track because of the fact that we're now in the zip codes that we do two pickups in. So what we can't get now, we'll be able to get later," said Mikolajczyk, who also indicated that the quantity of leaves picked up so far has been about the same amount as last year.

Workers will also get a little extra help with the piles of leaves that have been swept off by the wind.

"We normally send out extra rakers with those vacuum crews, so they try and rake up as much as they can in a pile so the guys vacuuming it up can collect as much as possible," said Mikolajczyk, adding that light rain can sometimes be an asset. "Rain isn't really an issue, but it does help when residents rake their leaves out in the piles, it does help keep the piles where they rake them to so we can collect them easier, whereas when it's dry and windy, the piles just blow right off the street."

Mikolajczyk's biggest advice for Toledo residents is to stay aware of when your neighborhood will be swept, whether that's by watching the signs or getting the mobile device alerts.

"Just look for the leaf signs. We don't put as many of them out, but we try to put out as many as we can on the corners. So as soon as you see those leaf signs, that's when it's time to start raking," he said. "The online alert is new for us this year, so we do send out alerts and it's only one alert when we're ready to get into that area."

As far as Streets, Bridges &Harbor's next steps, the department is already thinking about the winter months ahead.

"We're always thinking about snow," said Mikolajczyk. "We are going through every single one of our plow trucks, testing them, putting plows on, putting spreaders on, making sure everything is working. and all of our salt sheds are stocked up and ready to go."

Check the interactive leaf pickup map here.

