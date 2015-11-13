Toledo Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson proposed $252 million budget for 2016

Toledo Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson is proposing a $252 million budget for 2016. But only $167 million is anticipated from income taxes.

So how will the city close the multi-million dollar deficit and balance the budget?

"We're going to do it by continuing to look at every department for efficiencies. Also look at not filling vacancies and being more aggressive at collecting revenue due the city of Toledo and be more creative," said Toledo Finance Director George Sarantou.

Recommendations in the budget include:

A forty member police class and a thirty member fire class. Training for both is scheduled for later in the year. Recruits may not hit the streets until 2017.

No tax increases, but Toledoans will see homestead exemption fees jump to cover the cost of disposing garbage at the Hoffman Road Landfill.

Money for street improvements will come from the Capital Improvement Program, which hasn't released its budget yet.

Ten million dollars will be transferred to the budget to stabilize core services.

The city will be looking for $800,000 in gr ant money to fund the recreation department, which includes swimming pools.

Mayor Hicks-Hudson says the city faces challenges in 2016, but they are not insurmountable if people work together.

"And it ensures the continuing commitment for public safety, support our livable neighborhoods and providing citizens with efficient and timely services," she said.

The budget now goes to Toledo City Council members, who must approve it by March 31.

