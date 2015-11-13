BG woman arrested for second assault in two weeks

A Bowling Green woman has been arrested for assault for the second time in two weeks.

Police say they were called to a home on Clark Street Thursday night after reports came in of a man being assaulted by a female friend. When they arrived they say the female in question, Kara Hanneman, looked familiar.

Police say Hanneman was the same woman who had assaulted one of their officers the week before, after a night out at a downtown bar.

"There was an argument that ensued, and during that argument she had threatened the male subject with a knife and a bottle, and also had struck the male, I believe with her hand, causing some scratches on him," said Lt. Dan Mancuso.

He says when police are called to deal with people they've dealt with before, especially someone who's assaulted a police officer, they go on guard, preparing for a negative confrontation in order to protect the people involved and themselves.

"If someone has assaulted an officer at one point, they're likely to possibly assault another officer, and you don't know if it will be at that same level of an assault. So if someone is physically assaulting you with their hands and feet, you don't know if the next time they would use a weapon," Lt. Mancuso said.

He says the Bowling Green Police Department goes through yearly training to prepare them for situations like this.

BGPD says Hanneman has been released on bond for the most recent assault.

