Oregon seniors learn about online safety at Friday event

What do you do when you're not familiar with new technology, but that technology is now a part of daily life? AT&T has a new program to help.

According to Pew Research, 33 percent of adults do not use modern internet or smartphone technology out of worry for privacy issues.

That’s why on Friday the Silver Sneakers group out of the Oregon YMCA held a special informational session. Representatives from AT&T were on hand to give smartphone and internet lessons to members of the Silver Sneakers.

It’s part of AT&T's recently launched Digital You program, designed to help with privacy, safety and security for those connecting online for the first time.

On Friday seniors learned about digital identity theft, email fraud, free security apps, and safeguarding personal information.

According to AT&T Director of External Affairs Christopher Wyche, these are lessons meant for those who are logging online for the first time, but also good for seasoned web surfers as well.

“We can all fall for the same tricks that are out there," said Wyche. "So by presenting this information and having these presentations at different organizations, we're allowing more people to stay safe.”

AT&T will be hosting another free Digital You training event on Friday, Nov. 20 at 12:30 p.m. at the Sylvania YMCA/JCC.

For more information on AT&T's Digital You program, visit their website.

